Tony Pollard ruled out for Week 18 vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s Week 18 matchup at the Philadelphia Eagles. Pollard has been limited in practice throughout the week and will not travel with the team for the season finale.

Pollard has been dealing with this foot injury since running for a 58-yard touchdown against the Saints on Thursday Night Football back in Week 13. He missed the following week’s matchup against Washington but had been in the lineup ever since. He got a handful of touches in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals, getting just three carries for nine rushing yards and three catches for 49 receiving yards.

Pollard has been a viable option within the Dallas offense throughout the season. In 15 games, he’s had 130 carries for 719 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy football implications

With Pollard out and no other viable options behind him, Ezekiel Elliott may get plenty of work if they choose to go run heavy.