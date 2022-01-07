Aaron Jones officially questionable for Week 18

The Green Bay Packers have already clinched the top seed in the NFC for this season, meaning a first-round bye is on the card for the team. The Packers might not play their starters in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions, even though head coach Matt LaFleur has indicated otherwise. The status of running back Aaron Jones is in question, as he’s still dealing with a knee injury.

David Bakhtiari, full participant. Been a long time since we’ve been able to say that. pic.twitter.com/6s3d29y0z2 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 7, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Jones has suited up every week since returning from his MCL sprain, so this designation is a sign he may have aggravated the injury in Week 17 against the Vikings. A.J. Dillon and Patrick Taylor would be in line for touches if Jones were to miss out, with the latter likely being the more prominent back as Dillon also carries a significant role in the offense. The Packers have always been careful about managing Jones’ workload, so it would not be surprising to see him sit out or be on a strict snap count.