How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for January 7th episode

After a brief hiatus for the New Year’s Eve holiday last week, WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns tonight with a live episode from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

The scheduled main event showdown between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for this past Sunday’s Day 1 was scrapped due to the Universal Champion testing positive for COVID-19. As a result, plans for both Raw and Smackdown were dramatically altered. Lesnar was inserted into the Fatal Four-Way match for the WWE Championship and ended up taking the belt with the win.

We’ll get the fallout from that on tonight’s show and get the ball rolling towards the Royal Rumble at the end of the month.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, January 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

With Reigns testing negative this week, he will make his return to show tonight where he will confront Lesnar face-to-face. The new WWE Champion officially re-united with Paul Heyman on Raw this past Monday and announced that he’d be appearing at Smackdown to confront the Tribal Chief.

It’ll be intriguing to see where they go with this, especially considering that Lesnar already has a title match lined up for the Royal Rumble. Bobby Lashley won a No. 1 contender’s Fatal Four-Way on Raw and will go one-on-one with the Beast Incarnate at the big show in St. Louis.

Nothing else has been announced for tonight’s show so we’ll see how they’ll unfurl the build towards the Rumble on both the men and women’s sides. With Toni Storm suddenly leaving the company last week, Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair needs a new opponent. And with Drew McIntyre reportedly out with a neck injury, who will step into his place?