How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the January 7th episode

AEW returns to your televisions tonight with its first Rampage of 2022. The episode was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, so beware of spoilers.

Four matches are on tap for the show.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, January 7

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

We’ll have a tag team match in the women’s division for tonight as AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will team with Jamie Hayter to face Riho and Ruby Soho. Baker and Riho will clash for the title during Saturday’s Battle of the Belts special, so we’ll see who gets the upperhand before the title match.

Also on the show, Hook will be in action once again when facing Aaron Solo, Adam Cole will face Jake Atlas, and Daniel Garcia/2.0 will battle Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz in a no disqualification match.