Trae Young, Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell headline NBA injury report for Friday, Jan. 7

There are a billion injuries and players out due to COVID-19. That’s an exaggeration. But not really. The NBA injury report for Friday, January 7th is very long. The Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs are among teams dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and have multiple players in protocols. LeBron James is probable. Shocking. Giannis Antetokounmpo is also dealing with a non-COVID illness but is probable. Anyway, let’s get into the injury report, clear your schedule.
NBA Injury Report: January 7th
San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Devontae Cook (conditioning) Questionable
Lonnie Walker IV (conditioning) Questionable
Devin Vassell (protocols) OUT
Derrick White (protocols) OUT
Thad Young (protocols) OUT
Keldon Johnson (protocols) OUT
Isaiah Joe (back) Questionable
Danny Green (calf) Questionable
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets
Jrue Holiday (protocols) OUT
Grayson Allen (protocols) OUT
Pat Connaughton (protocols) OUT
George Hill (protocol) OUT
Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) Probable
Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) TBD
Kyrie Irving (home game) OUT
Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors
Rudy Gobert (protocols/shoulder) OUT
Donovan Mitchell (back) OUT
Jordan Clarkson (back) Questionable
Royce O’Neale (knee) Questionable
Rudy Gay (rest) Questionable
Mike Conley (rest) OUT
Bojan Bogdanovic (finger) OUT
Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls
Montrezl Harrell (protocols) Questionable
Davis Bertans (foot) Doubtful
Rui Hachimura (conditioning) OUT
Alex Caruso (protocols) OUT
Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets
Luka Doncic (ankle) Doubtful
Willie Cauley-Stein (personal) OUT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Derrick Favors (protocols) OUT
Isaiah Roby (protocols) OUT
Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets
Terence Davis (ankle) OUT
Richaun Holmes (protocols) OUT
Aaron Gordon (illness) Probable
Bones Hyland (illness) Probable
Zeke Nnaji (protocols) Questionable
Jeff Green (protocols) Questionable
Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Trae Young (back) Questionable
Cam Reddish (ankle) Probable
Bogdan Bogdanovic (conditioning) Questionable
John Collins (conditioning) Questionable
LeBron James (abdominal) Probable
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Rajon Rondo (conditioning) Probable
Cedi Osman (conditioning) Probable
Isaac Okoro (elbow) OUT
Larry Nance Jr. (knee) OUT
Damian Lillard (abdomen) OUT