Trae Young, Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell headline NBA injury report for Friday, Jan. 7

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Friday, January 7 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter at Moda Center on January 03, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

There are a billion injuries and players out due to COVID-19. That’s an exaggeration. But not really. The NBA injury report for Friday, January 7th is very long. The Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs are among teams dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and have multiple players in protocols. LeBron James is probable. Shocking. Giannis Antetokounmpo is also dealing with a non-COVID illness but is probable. Anyway, let’s get into the injury report, clear your schedule.

NBA Injury Report: January 7th

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Devontae Cook (conditioning) Questionable
Lonnie Walker IV (conditioning) Questionable
Devin Vassell (protocols) OUT
Derrick White (protocols) OUT
Thad Young (protocols) OUT
Keldon Johnson (protocols) OUT

Isaiah Joe (back) Questionable
Danny Green (calf) Questionable

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Jrue Holiday (protocols) OUT
Grayson Allen (protocols) OUT
Pat Connaughton (protocols) OUT
George Hill (protocol) OUT
Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) Probable
Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) TBD

Kyrie Irving (home game) OUT

Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors

Rudy Gobert (protocols/shoulder) OUT
Donovan Mitchell (back) OUT
Jordan Clarkson (back) Questionable
Royce O’Neale (knee) Questionable
Rudy Gay (rest) Questionable
Mike Conley (rest) OUT
Bojan Bogdanovic (finger) OUT

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls

Montrezl Harrell (protocols) Questionable
Davis Bertans (foot) Doubtful
Rui Hachimura (conditioning) OUT

Alex Caruso (protocols) OUT

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets

Luka Doncic (ankle) Doubtful
Willie Cauley-Stein (personal) OUT

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Derrick Favors (protocols) OUT
Isaiah Roby (protocols) OUT

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets

Terence Davis (ankle) OUT
Richaun Holmes (protocols) OUT

Aaron Gordon (illness) Probable
Bones Hyland (illness) Probable
Zeke Nnaji (protocols) Questionable
Jeff Green (protocols) Questionable

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Trae Young (back) Questionable
Cam Reddish (ankle) Probable
Bogdan Bogdanovic (conditioning) Questionable
John Collins (conditioning) Questionable

LeBron James (abdominal) Probable

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Rajon Rondo (conditioning) Probable
Cedi Osman (conditioning) Probable
Isaac Okoro (elbow) OUT

Larry Nance Jr. (knee) OUT
Damian Lillard (abdomen) OUT

