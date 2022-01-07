When is the FCS Championship, who is playing in this year’s title game?

The 24-team Football Championship Subdivision bracket has been played down to two, and the No. 8 Montana State Bobcats will face the No. 2 North Dakota State Bison in the 2022 FCS Championship Game from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX.

Montana State (12-2) was the lowest-seeded team to receive a bye in the tournament, which meant that after their first tournament win over Tennessee-Martin they’d be on the road the rest of the way. Their shocking 42-19 upset of defending champion and No. 1 Sam Houston State in the quarterfinals begat a matchup with South Dakota State in Brookings, which they also won 31-17 to reach the final in Frisco.

The Bobcats do it on the ground, running for 3365 yards this season while throwing for just 2539. Junior running back Isaiah Ifanse is the bell cow, with 1539 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground this season.

North Dakota State (13-1) has mostly cruised to their ninth title game in 11 seasons, winning all eight of their previous visits to the biggest stage in FCS. They knocked off Southern Illinois 38-7 in the second round, East Tennessee State 27-3 in the quarterfinals, and handled No. 3 James Madison 20-14 in the semis, all in the legendary Fargodome.

In 14 games this season, the Bison have run the ball for 3831 yards, while holding opponents to just 1158 on the ground. Cam Miller won a prolonged quarterback battle thanks to his efficiency, completing 94-139 passes for 1318 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

FCS Championship game info

What day: Saturday, January 8th

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

What channel: ESPN2

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds to win FCS Championship Game

Spread: North Dakota State -7.5

Total: 42

Moneyline: North Dakota State -310, Montana State +245