Sue Bird announces her return for 19th WNBA season in 2022

One of the WNBA’s all-time greats will indeed return to the court for another season.

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird announced via Instagram on Friday that she will forego retirement and return for another season this summer. The news comes after months of offseason speculation that she’d hang it up.

Arriving to the league in 2002, Bird has played her entire career in Seattle and has etched herself as one of the league’s most accomplished superstars of all time. She has helped lead the Storm to four WNBA titles throughout her career, along with being a 12-time All-Star and a five-time First Team All-WNBA player. She is also the league’s all-time leading assists leader and the only player in league history with over 3,000 assists.

Bird has also made an impact on the Olympic stage, being sharing the honor with fellow WNBA legend Diana Taurasi as being the only basketball players to win five gold medals.

The Storm will open the season on May 6 when hosting the Minnesota Lynx and the brand new Climate Pledge Arena.