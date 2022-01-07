Casey Thompson transfers to Nebraska, former Texas quarterback projected starter

The Nebraska Cornhuskers added a key piece for the continued rebuilding under Scott Frost, as former Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson announced he will head to Lincoln for the 2022 season.

BREAKING: Casey Thompson has announced that he will transfer to Nebraska!



The former Texas QB led the Big 12 in touchdowns in 2021.



Nebraska has continued to add key additions to the program this off season.



More Here (FREE): https://t.co/XEUVSlUNzh pic.twitter.com/YaLOLhW9g3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 7, 2022

Thompson has at least two years of eligibility remaining, and was 165-261 passing for 2113 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2021. He added another 157 yards rushing after sack yardage was subtracted, as well as four more scores on the ground.

For his career, Thompson has played 19 total games, but only became the starter last season. While Texas woefully underachieved finishing with a 5-7 record, 3-6 in the Big 12, the quarterback wasn’t considered the biggest of issues for the team. But with five-star prospects Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy in the pipeline for Steve Sarkisian, making the move now might be the best thing for all parties.

Thompson will replace Adrian Martinez, who is off to the Kansas State Wildcats after four years as the starter for the Cornhuskers. It’s a make-or-break season for Scott Frost and Nebraska, who finished 3-9 last season despite being one of the 40 best teams in America by SP+ and most advanced metrics. 2021’s unrelenting string of second half meltdowns has put the program on the clock with fans and the administration.