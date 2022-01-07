Ja Morant doubtful Saturday vs. Clippers due to thigh injury

The Memphis Grizzlies could be without point guard Ja Morant Saturday when they face the Los Angeles Clippers. Memphis has dealt with Morant’s absence earlier this season and is at the top of the second tier of teams in the West, but the Grizzlies obviously want the star for the stretch run.

Ja Morant injury updates

Morant is dealing with a thigh injury and has played in the team’s last nine games. With the Grizzlies on a back-to-back set over the weekend, the team likely wants to take a cautious approach.

Fantasy basketball impact

With Desmond Bane also being questionable, Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. are the biggest beneficiaries from a fantasy standpoint. Both players should get plenty of opportunities to fill the stat sheet if Morant sits, as expected. Bane is also a strong play if he does suit up.

Betting impact

The Grizzlies are likely still going to be favored even if Morant sits, as the Clippers don’t have Paul George or Kawhi Leonard in the fold.