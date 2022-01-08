Dak Prescott start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott played solid on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, but it wasn’t enough as Arizona won. Prescott will try build off his performance in the regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

On Sunday evening against the Cardinals, Prescott completed 24-of-38 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns. The star quarterback also scored 23 fantasy points in the three-point loss.

In his last three games, Prescott has completed 70.2% of his passes for 773 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. He’s also averaging 21.6 fantasy points per game over that span. Prescott will head into the regular-season finale without one of his starting wide receivers as Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL on Sunday.

The 28-year-old quarterback will be going up against an Eagles’ defense that is allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 69% of their passes. In their first matchup earlier this season, Prescott completed 80.7% of his passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

At this point of the season, you aren’t benching Prescott, especially if you are in the championship. Dallas still has something to play for, so Prescott is still worth a start.