Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has had his fair share of issues on the ground this season. Elliott could not do much damage against the Cardinals on Sunday and will try to change that in the regular-season finale. Teammate Tony Pollard was ruled out Friday with a foot injury, so he’s liable to see all the work he can handle with the stage to himself.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott and the rest of the Cowboys’ ground game struggled immensely on Sunday against the Cardinals. The former first-round pick only had 16 yards on seven carries, along with one reception (two targets) for 14 yards. It was the second consecutive week that Elliott had less than 10 carries in a game, but the absence of Pollard could change things in a big way for his workload.

Despite his inconsistent play, Elliott somehow has 915 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as we go into the final week of the season. The 26-year-old running back will look to get back on track against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Eagles defense could be resting a lot of their starters on Saturday night, which could lend towards a bounce-back effort for Elliott. He’s a low-end RB1 this week, currently averaging 15.2 PPR points per game, even in a very disappointing season.