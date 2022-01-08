CeeDee Lamb start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The second-year wide receiver made some plays in Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but was once again held without a touchdown. He’ll look to snap that streak on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Lamb recorded three receptions (four targets) for 51 yards in Sunday’s 25-22 defeat to the Cardinals. The last time the 6-foot-2 wide receiver had three receptions or less in a game was in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In that game, he only had three receptions (four targets) for 14 yards, before exiting with a concussion. The Cowboys will be leaning on Lamb in the season finale and in the playoffs after Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL Sunday. In his last five games, Lamb is averaging 7.2 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Lamb should be slotted in as a WR2 heading into the final week of the regular season. The Eagles’ defense is allowing opposing wide receivers to score 16.5 fantasy points per game.