CeeDee Lamb start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of CeeDee Lamb ahead of the Dallas Cowboys Week 18 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

By DKNation Staff
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) gains yards after the catch against the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The second-year wide receiver made some plays in Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but was once again held without a touchdown. He’ll look to snap that streak on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Lamb recorded three receptions (four targets) for 51 yards in Sunday’s 25-22 defeat to the Cardinals. The last time the 6-foot-2 wide receiver had three receptions or less in a game was in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In that game, he only had three receptions (four targets) for 14 yards, before exiting with a concussion. The Cowboys will be leaning on Lamb in the season finale and in the playoffs after Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL Sunday. In his last five games, Lamb is averaging 7.2 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Lamb should be slotted in as a WR2 heading into the final week of the regular season. The Eagles’ defense is allowing opposing wide receivers to score 16.5 fantasy points per game.

