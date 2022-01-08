Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys might have already clinched the NFC East title, but they can still improve their playoff seeding. To do so, they’ll have to handle their business against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles in the season finale.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

The last four weeks have seen Amari Cooper go on a tear. The veteran wide receiver has reached the end zone three times over that stretch, failing to score during only Week 15’s anomaly — two catches for 8 yards. Like the rest of the Cowboys offense, Cooper endured a rough outing this past Sunday, but he still managed to score before the end of regulation. The loss of Michael Gallup to a season-ending knee injury could mean Cooper sees even more targets the rest of the way.

Still, the season finale features a matchup with one of the league’s best defenses when it comes to limiting wideout production. No team in the NFC has held wide receivers to fewer points than the Eagles, who haven’t given up a touchdown to the position over the last three weeks. That reduces Cooper’s fantasy value, at least to some degree.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Amari Cooper as a WR2.