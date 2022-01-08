 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cedrick Wilson start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Cedrick Wilson ahead of the Dallas Cowboys Week 18 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cedrick Wilson #1 of the Dallas Cowboys returns a punt against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&amp;T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys will be leaning on Cedrick Wilson as their third receiver with Michael Gallup done for the season with a torn ACL. Wilson will look to build off his Week 17 outing in Saturday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 26-year-old wide receiver had more than five receptions in a game for the first time since Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Last week against the Cardinals, Wilson had six receptions (six targets) for 35 yards and a touchdown.

The last time Wilson scored a touchdown was in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, where he also had three receptions (three targets) for 84 yards. The former Boise State wideout has a stingy matchup against the Eagles’ defense, which improved leaps and bounds since the first time these two NFC East rivals played each other in Week 3.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Cowboys aren’t sitting any of their starters for the regular-season finale, which means Wilson should get some snaps and put him on the radar as a FLEX option in fantasy.

