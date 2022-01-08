Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

While every team in the NFC East has either clinched a wild-card berth, the division title, or reached mathematical elimination from the playoffs, Sunday’s season finale between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles still holds some significance. The Cowboys can improve their seeding with a win and some help.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

While most of the Cowboys' offense struggled during last week’s disappointing loss to the Arizona Cardinals, tight end Dalton Schultz still produced his usual numbers. The fourth-year pro caught six passes for 54 yards and, other than reaching the end zone, fell more or less in line with his production the preceding two weeks. Schultz doesn’t have the star power of others at the position, but few non-elite options have proven more reliable late in the season.

And Schultz could have quite a regular-season sendoff. The Eagles have allowed the second-most points to tight ends in the league. Furthermore, with Michael Gallup out with an ACL tear, Schultz could see an uptick in targets.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Dalton Schultz.