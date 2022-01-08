Best DFS lineup strategy for Chiefs-Broncos on Saturday in Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs head into Week 18 with a range of playoff seeding outcomes from 1 to 4 while the Broncos only have pride to play for. The Chiefs are 10.5 point favorites in Denver with this dynamic in place, but Denver’s defense did slow Patrick Mahomes and company down back in Week 13, as they held Mahomes to 184 passing yards, but in a 22-9 loss.

Injuries

Teddy Bridgewater is on I.R., giving Drew Lock the starting job to finish out the season.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is iffy to play this week. Darrel Williams would again get the start if CEH can’t go.

Captain’s Chair

Darrell Williams, RB, Chiefs — $14,700

Williams scored two touchdowns last week with Edwards-Helaire out and there is a good chance they sit Edwards-Helaire once again this week. The Chiefs are no longer afraid of mixing their offense up with the run and Denver’s offense has been at a standstill of late. We could see plenty of Williams in this one.

Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos — $12,000

If the Broncos are to have a shot in this game, it will be with their defense and the run game. Drew Lock can hit a few deep passes, but overall, we can’t count on the Broncos passing game. Williams has shown great upside and is my pick of their two backs.

Value Plays

Noah Fant, TE, Broncos — $6,600

Fant had his best game of the year last week, but that coincided with a bunch of receivers out due to COVID-19. But, Lock and him had a nice connection in the game and that hasn’t been happening with any pass catchers of late. He could be in line for another good workload.

Byron Pringle, WR, Chiefs — $4,800

Pringle had a huge game two weeks ago and has shown he deserves more work moving forward. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are of course the top offensive players in this game, but Pringle has a shot at giving you value.