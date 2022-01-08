Best DFS lineup strategy for Cowboys-Eagles on Saturday Night

To begin Week 18 in the NFL, we have a NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Cowboys had their four-game win streak snapped last week in a three-point loss to Arizona. The Eagles have won four-straight games after they defeated the Washington Football Team by four on the road last week.

This game features a few great DFS plays that could end up making or breaking your lineup. Many DFS players will opt to put Jalen Hurts or Dak Prescott in their captain spots, which would not be bad ideas.

However, where you can really separate yourself from your opponent is with the FLEX picks, in which both teams have some interesting choices. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Injuries

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is listed as questionable with a foot injury, while tight end Blake Jarwin was designated for return from injured reserve earlier this week with a hip injury. Meanwhile for the Eagles, quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with an ankle injury but is not on the team’s final injury report. Running backs Boston Scott and Jordan Howard and tight end Dallas Goedert were all placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

Captain’s Chair

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

We do not know how long or if the starters will play on Saturday night against the Dallas Cowboys. If they do play, then Hurts needs to be one of your potential choices for captain in DFS.

Last week, the young quarterback didn’t score a ton of points, but still managed to produce 13 fantasy points. He completed 17-of-26 passes for 214 yards and recorded 44 yards on the ground against the Washington Football Team. In his last five games, Hurts is averaging 20 fantasy points per game.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys

If you are looking for a Cowboys player to put in your captain chair, then Schultz might be a solid option to save some salary. The 25-year-old tight end has scored double-digit fantasy points in three consecutive games and two touchdowns. He’ll have a favorable matchup on Saturday night as the Eagles are ranked 31st against TEs (OPRK).

Value Plays

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles — $1,600

With the Eagles down their top-three running backs, Gainwell is the de facto starting RB heading into Saturday night’s game. Last week against the Football Team, he only had one carry for four yards and played 13% of offensive snaps.

We should expect Gainwell to get double-digit carries on Saturday night against a Cowboys’ defense that will be missing Micah Parsons. This season, the rookie running back has been productive when he’s received 10 or more carries.

Against the Jets in Week 13, he had 54 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown, along with five receptions for 33 yards. Gainwell had 19.7 fantasy points in the Eagles’ 33-18 win. His fantasy value will be solely based on if he can score a touchdown.

Cedrick Wilson, WR, Cowboys — $6,600

The Cowboys will be leaning on Wilson as they are without Michael Gallup, who tore his ACL in last week’s loss to the Cardinals. The veteran receiver had six receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown for 18.7 fantasy points.

It was Wilson’s fourth game this season with double-digit fantasy points. The Cowboys will be hoping that the 6-foot-2 wide receiver can use his speed to stretch the field and create some explosive plays in the passing game on Saturday night. The Eagles’ defense is ranked 2nd against WRs (OPRK) this season, but without Avonte Maddox, Wilson could do some damage in the slot.