NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Dallas Cowboys fan

The Dallas Cowboys have the pleasure, nay the privilege, of being moved to Saturday night primetime for their Week 18 matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys are in 4th place in the NFC but can move as high as the 2-seed or as low as the 5-seed depending on how things go.

If you are a Cowboys fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances at a higher seed in the NFL playoffs.

The Bucs and the Los Angeles Rams are ahead of the Cowboys at 12-4 on the season. A loss by Tampa Bay would give the Cowboys a shot at jumping up based on conference record.

The Bucs are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

This game is pretty big. The Rams can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win and capture the division. The Cardinals could actually jump the Rams if LA loses and Arizona wins to tie at 12-5. If the Rams loses, the Cowboys would jump them for the 3-seed with a win.

The Rams are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

If the Cowboys lose, they won’t want anyone jumping them for homefield advantage in the wild card round. So the Cardinals losing on Sunday afternoon to the Seahawks would be big.

The Cardinals are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.