NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Green Bay Packers fan

The Green Bay Packers will celebrate an extra bye week before the playoffs after clinching the top seed in Week 17. The Packers are going to rest pretty much all their starters this week against the Detroit Lions. So really, there isn’t much rooting interest for Packers fans (unless it’s wanting the Bears to beat the Vikings or vice versa). There are a few ways we can look ahead to the divisional round.

There’s a scenario where the Cowboys can move up to as high as No. 2 in the seeding. That would mean the Packers wouldn’t see Dallas until at least three weeks. If you want the Packers vs. Mike McCarthy narrative (as you should), then the Cowboys slotting in as a 4- or 5-seed makes sense.

The Cowboys are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who would you rather play in the second round? The Rams or Cardinals? It’s sort of pick your poison, but the Packers were able to beat both teams in the regular season. The Rams can also eliminate the 49ers from the playoffs. That wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world if New Orleans wins.

The Rams are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.