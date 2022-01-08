NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a LA Rams fan

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers to close out the 2021 season at home at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Rams enter at 12-4 in first place in the NFC West. With a win, the Rams can clinch the 2-seed and division.

If you are a Rams fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of winning the division and improving their seeding.

The Rams and Cardinals play at the same time, so we could see some scoreboard watching between the two. If L.A. is winning, Rams fans don’t have much to worry about. If the Rams are losing and end up dropping the game to the Niners, L.A. will need the Cards to lose as well.

The Cardinals are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

There’s a scenario in which the Cowboys can jump the Rams and Bucs to get the 2-seed. The Cowboys and Eagles play on Saturday, so this really can either add or take away pressure for the Rams. If Dallas loses on Saturday, it’s one less team to worry about in the seedings race.

The Bucs are in the 3-hole in the NFC and are another team the Rams need to worry about. Luckily, L.A. will know who wins this game before kick-off at 4:25 p.m. Chances are the Bucs will win and put some pressure on the Rams to do so as well.

The Bucs are 8-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.