NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Pittsburgh Steelers fan

The Pittsburgh Steelers are clinging to life in the AFC playoff race and enter Week 18 with a matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens also have a very, very, very slim chance of making the playoffs. The Steelers chances also aren’t looking very good because of a weird scenario.

If you are a Steelers fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Sorry to break it to you, but the only way the Steelers are getting in is if the Jaguars pull off another wild upset. Jacksonville did beat Buffalo in one of the biggest upsets in regular-season history earlier in the season. Crazier things have, in fact, happened. If the Jags can pull it off and the Steelers beat the Ravens, Pittsburgh’s chances are looking interesting.

The Colts are 15-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

If the Colts lose, this game may play out in a way we’ve never seen before. If both the Chargers and Raiders kneel the game out, they’d both make the postseason if Indy loses to Jacksonville. If the Colts win, none of this will matter. So theoretically, the Steelers really shouldn’t be able to make the playoffs. We’ll see what happens.

The Chargers are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.