NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Buffalo Bills fan

The Buffalo Bills enter Week 18 with a playoff spot, sitting at No. 4 in the standings. The Bills take on the New York Jets on Sunday and should improve to 11-6 on the season. The Bills have not yet clinched the division, but can do so with a win or with some help, and move up or down in the playoff seeding for the AFC.

If you are a Bills fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a division title.

The Bengals are tied with the Bills at 10-6 but own the tiebreaker. So if the Bengals lose and the Bills win, Buffalo would move up to the 3-seed and have a shot at avoiding the Patriots in the wild card round.

The Bengals are 3- point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Patriots can still jump the Bills and win the division with a win and Buffalo loss to New York. It feels unlikely, but Bills fans should be rooting for the Dolphins to pick up a win so the Bills can secure homefield advantage in the first round.

The Patriots are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

There’s a scenario in which the Chiefs lose and Bills win, which would drop Kansas City down from the No. 2 seed. Buffalo would have a shot at moving up to the 2-seed but would likely sit at No. 3. Getting the 3-seed could give you a number of opponents but the most likely would be the Indianapolis Colts.

The Chiefs are 10.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.