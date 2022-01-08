 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Buffalo Bills fan

Week 18 is here and the Buffalo Bills are the 4-seed in the playoff picture. Who should Bills fans root for to help their chances?

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills watches from the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills enter Week 18 with a playoff spot, sitting at No. 4 in the standings. The Bills take on the New York Jets on Sunday and should improve to 11-6 on the season. The Bills have not yet clinched the division, but can do so with a win or with some help, and move up or down in the playoff seeding for the AFC.

If you are a Bills fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a division title.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

The Bengals are tied with the Bills at 10-6 but own the tiebreaker. So if the Bengals lose and the Bills win, Buffalo would move up to the 3-seed and have a shot at avoiding the Patriots in the wild card round.

The Bengals are 3- point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

The Patriots can still jump the Bills and win the division with a win and Buffalo loss to New York. It feels unlikely, but Bills fans should be rooting for the Dolphins to pick up a win so the Bills can secure homefield advantage in the first round.

The Patriots are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

There’s a scenario in which the Chiefs lose and Bills win, which would drop Kansas City down from the No. 2 seed. Buffalo would have a shot at moving up to the 2-seed but would likely sit at No. 3. Getting the 3-seed could give you a number of opponents but the most likely would be the Indianapolis Colts.

The Chiefs are 10.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

