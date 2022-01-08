NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Arizona Cardinals fan

The Arizona Cardinals were once on top of the NFC. How the mighty hath fallen. Arizona enters Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks at 11-5 and in the 5-seed in the NFC playoff standings. The Cardinals have a chance to move up in the standings depending on the outcomes from Week 18.

If the Cardinals win and the Rams lose, Arizona will win the NFC West division and move into the top-4 in the conference. Plain and simple. Both teams play at the same time, so there should be some scoreboard watching.

The Rams are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This shouldn’t have any impact on the NFC standings. The Cowboys are in the 4-seed and can move up. The Cowboys can also lose and be locked into the 4-seed. It’s really pick your poison, though. The Cardinals can play either the Cowboys or Bucs in the first round. Chances are they’d rather play the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.