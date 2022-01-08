NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a San Francisco 49ers fan

The San Francisco 49ers head into Week 18 sitting in sixth place in the overall NFC standings and facing a simple task in the final weekend of the regular season. Win and they’re in, lose and there’s a decent chance they’re out.

The 49ers are 9-7 and tied with the Eagles, with both teams a game up on the Saints. The 49ers have the tiebreaker edge on the Eagles so they’re in the second wild card berth and the Eagles are in the third wild card berth. That leaves the Saints on the outside looking in.

The 49ers travel to face the Rams on Sunday to close out the weekend. The 49ers could finish in sixth, seventh, or out of the playoffs entirely based on various results. If the 49ers win, they claim the sixth seed and can’t move anywhere else regardless of other results. If the 49ers lose, here’s what comes into the play.

If the Saints win, they claim the last remaining wild card berth and the 49ers are going golfing early. If the Saints lose, the 49ers claim either the sixth or seventh seed depending on the Eagles result.

The NFL made a schedule change so the Saints-Falcons season finale will be at the same time, with kickoff for both games set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Saints are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, although the Falcons won the game in New Orleans earlier this year.

If the Eagles win, they will claim the sixth seed. If the Eagles lose, they will claim the seventh seed regardless of whether it’s the 49ers or Saints with the other available wild card. The Eagles are seven-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook and the team is likely to sit some starters.