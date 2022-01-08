NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Tennessee Titans fan

The Tennessee Titans probably wouldn’t have thought they’d have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs a few months ago. RB Derrick Henry has missed most of the season but is set to return for the postseason. The Titans take on the Houston Texans in Week 18 with a chance to secure the top seed. The team can handle their business on their own, but if they lose, here’s what Titans fans will be looking for the rest of the weekend.

The Chiefs and Broncos face each other on Saturday night. So there’s a chance the Titans rest players depending on the outcome. If the Chiefs win, the Titans will need to win to secure the top seed in the AFC. Tennessee will likely play all its starters regardless considering there are a bunch of teams who can get the top seed in the AFC.

The Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are all in contention for the top seed. If the Chiefs lose and the Titans falter against the Texans, Tennessee will need the Bills to also lose. It’s a tough weekend to root for top teams to lose. Most of these matchups are a joke.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

The Bengals — along with the New England Patriots — are the Titans’ last competition for the top seed. Cincy has already said it will rest QB Joe Burrow and most of the offense. That means the Bengals don’t care about seeding, which is odd. Still, the Bengals losing means one less team the Titans have to worry about until the playoffs.

