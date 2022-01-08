 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Baltimore Ravens fan

Week 18 is here and the Baltimore Ravens are on the outside of the playoff picture. Who should Ravens fans root for to help their chances?

By DKNation Staff
Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman (33) and center Trystan Colon-Castillo (63) in action during the Los Angeles Rams game versus the Baltimore Ravens on January 2, 2022 at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens need a lot of help. This isn’t cryptic or anything it just means the Ravens can’t get into the postseason without a ton of help from other teams. That may not even be enough at the end of the day. The Ravens finish the season against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, who are also trying to snivel their way into the playoffs in the AFC.

If you are a Ravens fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

This was a bit of a snafu by the NFL schedule makers. If the Colts were playing pretty much anyone else, we’d believe there was a chance they could lose this game. Instead, Indy faces Jacksonville in a must-win game to get into the playoffs. If by some act of God the Colts lose, the Ravens are still alive.

The Colts are 15-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

If the Colts lose, the Ravens need the Chargers to also lose in order to get in. The Ravens have the tiebreaker over L.A. given they defeated them earlier in the season. There is that scenario in which the Colts lose and the Chargers and Raiders kneel the game out to force a tie. That apparently isn’t going to happen. Alas ....

The Chargers are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

