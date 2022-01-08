NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Kansas City Chiefs fan

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a huge opportunity in Week 17, losing 34-31 to the Bengals on a late field goal. With the loss, the Chiefs dropped to 11-5 and into a tie with the Titans. Tennessee has the head-to-head tiebreaker and so they get the No. 1 seed heading into Week 18 and the Chiefs are in second.

Kansas City opens Week 18 on Saturday when they travel to face the Broncos. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Chiefs are a 9.5-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, no doubt boosted by the Broncos being eliminated from playoff contention.

The Chiefs need help to have a shot at the No. 1 seed, but if they lose, they could end up anywhere from No. 2 to No. 4 in the final playoff bracket. If you are a Chiefs fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their positioning.

Titans vs. Texans

If the Titans win, it doesn’t matter what the Chiefs do on Saturday. This is an easy call for Chiefs fans. The Titans are 10.5-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Browns

If the Chiefs win on Saturday, Bengals-Browns doesn’t matter. But if the Chiefs lose, they’ll hope the Bengals lose to avoid a drop in the standings. Cincinnati beat KC and also has the better conference record if that tiebreaker comes into play. The Bengals are 2.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Jets

Patriots vs. Dolphins

These two games are interesting given the tie between the two. If the Chiefs win, neither of these games matter. If the Chiefs lose, one of these two teams will finish ahead of the Chiefs in the playoff standings. If the Bills win, they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, and if needed the conference record tiebreaker. If the Patriots win and the Bills lose, New England has the conference record tiebreaker over the Chiefs. So really, Chiefs fans will just want a Saturday W to make void any implications from these two games.

The Bills are 14-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the Patriots are seven-point favorites.