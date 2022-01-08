NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are an Indianapolis Colts fan

The Indianapolis Colts are in a win and get in situation against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. It could be perhaps the easiest “win and get in” situation in the history of the NFL. While the Colts should seal up a playoff berth on Sunday, anything is possible.

If you are a Colts fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

In the event the Colts lose, this game will determine who else gets into the postseason ahead of the Colts. Indy should be rooting for the Chargers in this scenario, which would knock the Raiders out of contention.

The Chargers are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Ravens need the Chargers and Colts to lose to get in. The Steelers need the Colts to lose and LAC-LVR to end in anything but a tie to get in. Again, this game likely won’t matter to the Colts if they simply win.

The Ravens are 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

AFC East teams

There’s a scenario in which the Colts can move up to the 5-seed depending on what happens with the Patriots and Bills. If the Pats lose and Colts win, they’d be tied at 10-7 in the standings with the same conference record. The tiebreaker would go to Indy since the Colts won the head-to-head matchup.