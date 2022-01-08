NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Cincinnati Bengals fan

The Cincinnati Bengals have put their playoff seeding fate in the hands of other teams in Week 18. Cincy has opted to rest players, including QB Joe Burrow, who may be dealing with some knee soreness. Instead of making a run at the 1-seed in the AFC, the Bengals will let it ride and be happy to be in.

If you are a Bengals fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their playoff seeding.

The Chiefs are ahead of the Bengals as the 2-seed and play Saturday night. If Kansas City loses to the Broncos, the Bengals will have a chance to move up. Cincy can still beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 18. The odds are against the Bengals, however. It’s odds the Bengals don’t wait until after Saturday to decide whether or not to start players.

The Chiefs are 10.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

If the Chiefs and Titans both lose, the Bengals would be the 1-seed with a win. It’s a long shot. Tennessee gets the Texans in Week 18 and it appears the Titans will play starters. Chances are the Titans will seal up the top seed in the AFC on Sunday.

The Titans are 10.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bills (or New England Patriots) could end up jumping the Bengals for the 3-seed in the AFC. Buffalo and New England have easier matchups and should pick up wins in Week 18. That could mean the Bengals end up playing one of the Bills or Patriots in the first round of the playoffs.

The Bills are 16-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.