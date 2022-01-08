NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Las Vegas Raiders fan

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in a playoff game before the playoffs on Sunday Night Football in Week 18. The Raiders and Chargers could be playing for either the 6-seed or 7-seed depending on what happens with another game.

If you are a Raiders fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

The Colts losing would create some insanity in the AFC playoff picture. Unfortunately, the chances of that happening are pretty slim. Nonetheless, if the Colts lose, the Raiders still need to defeat the Chargers. Of course, LA and Vegas could kneel out the game and tie, which would get both into the postseason.

The Colts are 15-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Really, the only game that matters is the Colts-Jaguars contest. Then the Raiders simply need to win to clinch the 7-seed. The Ravens and Steelers are both hoping the Colts lose as well. If that’s the case, the Raiders would need the Ravens to beat Pittsburgh in order to get in. That is if the Raiders lose to the Chargers.

The Ravens are 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.