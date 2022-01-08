 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a Las Vegas Raiders fan

Week 18 is here and the Las Vegas Raiders are fighting to get into the playoff picture. Who should Vegas fans root for to help their chances?

By DKNation Staff
Sutton Smith #41 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in a playoff game before the playoffs on Sunday Night Football in Week 18. The Raiders and Chargers could be playing for either the 6-seed or 7-seed depending on what happens with another game.

If you are a Raiders fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts losing would create some insanity in the AFC playoff picture. Unfortunately, the chances of that happening are pretty slim. Nonetheless, if the Colts lose, the Raiders still need to defeat the Chargers. Of course, LA and Vegas could kneel out the game and tie, which would get both into the postseason.

The Colts are 15-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Really, the only game that matters is the Colts-Jaguars contest. Then the Raiders simply need to win to clinch the 7-seed. The Ravens and Steelers are both hoping the Colts lose as well. If that’s the case, the Raiders would need the Ravens to beat Pittsburgh in order to get in. That is if the Raiders lose to the Chargers.

The Ravens are 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

