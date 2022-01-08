NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 18 if you are a LA Chargers fan

The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 with a playoff spot on the line. The winner of this game will get into the AFC playoffs in the wild card spot, either as the 6-seed or 7-seed. There are other games worth watching, but it’s win and in for the Chargers.

The Colts losing could help the Chargers move up in the standings in the AFC. Really, all the Chargers need to do is win to get in. So there really isn’t much need for Chargers fans to scoreboard watch anywhere else on Saturday or Sunday afternoon.

The Colts are 15-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Again, the Chargers don’t need to worry too much about the outcome of this game. It would still put pressure on the Chargers if the Steelers win and improve to 9-7-1. If the Ravens win, that also wouldn’t be great. If the Colts win, that’ll put the most pressure on LA.

The Ravens are 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.