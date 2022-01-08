NFL playoff picture: What does Chiefs-Broncos mean for AFC standings

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the Denver Broncos in a Week 18 finale with playoff seeding implications. The game opens Week 18, having been moved to a a Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The Chiefs are a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kansas City will likely be without Clyde Edwards-Helaire while the Broncos are not expected to have starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater due to his concussion.

Chiefs playoff picture

The Chiefs are 11-5 and tied for first place in the overall AFC standings. They are tied with the Titans but Tennessee has the tiebreaker advantage due to their Week 7 win in Nashville. They already clinched the AFC West title.

Kansas City can claim the No. 1 overall seed but they need a win and either a Titans loss or tie. They could also secure it with a tie and a Titans loss. The Titans travel to face the 4-12 Texans to close out the season.

The Chiefs can finish anywhere from No. 1 to No. 4 in the AFC playoff bracket. If they win, they’re guaranteed no worse than the No. 2 seed. If they lose, the only way they can remain No. 2 is with losses or ties by the Bengals, Bills, and Patriots.

Relevant Week 18 matchups

Bengals (10-6) @ Browns (7-9)

Titans (11-5) @ Texans (4-12)

Jets (4-12) @ Bills (10-6)

Patriots (10-6) @ Dolphins (8-8)