NFL weather forecast for Week 18 Chiefs-Broncos Saturday game, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Kansas City Chiefs head to Denver to take on the Broncos in the season finale. The Chiefs have the AFC West wrapped up, but they still have a slim chance at the No. 1 seed and will get the No. 2 seed with a win.

Kansas City is favored by 10.5 points against the Drew Lock led Broncos in Denver, so they are sitting pretty in the odds department at the very least.

Week 18 weather: Chiefs vs. Broncos

Mile High stadium is going to be fairly calm, especially compared to some of the wind speeds they’ve seen over the last month. The wind isn supposed to stay under 10 mph, while the temperature should mid in the mid 40s and falling as the sun sets. There is a slight chance of precipitation at 20 percent, but unless that changes, there should be minimal impacts from rain.

Both quarterbacks in this game have strong arms and shouldn’t have any trouble with this above-average forecast.