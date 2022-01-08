Best quarterback streamers for Week 18 fantasy football

With Week 18 of the NFL season beginning on Saturday afternoon, it’s a good time to see which signal callers are solid streaming options. We’ve also made it to the final round of fantasy football championship, which means mangers will be searching the waiver wire to find that under-the-radar quarterback or wide receiver to push them over the top.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 18 lineups.

Carson Wentz, Colts vs. Jaguars

This isn’t a popular option by any means, but Wentz has some type of fantasy football value heading into Week 18 as a streamer. The veteran quarterback struggled in Colts’ three-point loss at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wentz completed 16-of-27 passes (59.3%) for 148 yards, a touchdown, and produced 10.9 fantasy points. It was the fifth game this season that former second overall pick only had one touchdown pass. The veteran quarterback will look to get back on track against the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense, which gave up 50 points last week on the road. Wentz only scored 7.1 fantasy points and zero touchdown passes in Week 10 against Jacksonville.

Justin Fields, Bears vs. Vikings

With Fields expected to get the start against the Vikings, he’s one the best streamer options at quarterback for Week 18. Coincidentally, the last time we saw the rookie play was against Minnesota in Week 15 at Soldier Field.

Fields completed 26-of-39 passes for 285 yards, a touchdown, and picked up 35 yards on the ground. In his last five starts, the former Ohio State standout is averaging 16.4 fantasy points per game. Fields is currently rostered in 20.2% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

Mac Jones, Patriots vs. Dolphins

The rookie quarterback is coming off of one of his better performances last week against the Jaguars. Jones completed 22-of-30 passes (73.3%) for 227 yards, and three touchdowns and scored 22.3 fantasy points.

It was the third time in the last five weeks that the former Alabama Crimson Tide standout scored double-digit fantasy points and second time he put up 20-plus fantasy points. The Dolphins’ defense will be up to the challenge of trying to slow down the rookie quarterback after they gave up 34 points to the Titans. When these two teams played in Week 1, Jones had 281 yards, a touchdown, and 15.24 fantasy points. He is currently rostered in 20.4% of ESPN fantasy leagues.