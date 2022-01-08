Best D/ST streamers for Week 18 fantasy football

With Week 18 of the NFL season beginning on Saturday afternoon, it’s a good time to see which defenses are solid streaming options. We’ve also made it to final week of the fantasy football championships, which means mangers will be searching waivers to find that under-the-radar quarterback, wide receiver, or defense to push them over the top.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 18 lineups.

Titans D/ST vs. Titans

Tennessee’s defense is coming off one of their better performances last week against the Miami Dolphins. The Titans intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and had four sacks, along with a fumble recovery (14 fantasy points). It was the second time in the last four games that Tennessee scored 10 or more fantasy points.

The Titans have recorded seven interceptions and 12 sacks in the last four games, which is not what you want to hear if you are the Texans, who are next up on Sunday. Tennessee’s defense is currently rostered in 43.5% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

Chiefs D/ST vs. Broncos

The Chiefs’ defense got outclassed and embarrassed by the Bengals’ offense last week as they gave up 34 points on the road. It was a noticeable blemish for a defense that played better as of late. Before their Week 17 debacle, the Chiefs were only giving up 14 points a game and recorded five interceptions in their last four contests.

Nevertheless, they should be able to get back on track against Broncos QB Drew Lock, who hasn’t thrown an interception in his last two games. But the Chiefs still have something to play for in terms of playoff position. KC’s defense is only rostered in 28.1% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

Washington D/ST vs. Giants

The last streaming defense that should be on your radar is the Washington Football Team, who will be facing Jake Fromm and the New York Giants. The Football Team only had one point last week as they allowed the Eagles to run for 100-plus yards and only had one sack.

But the good news is they are going up against Jake Fromm, who has not been great in his last two starts. The last two defenses that faced Fromm/Mike Glennon scored 21 and 18 fantasy points in consecutive weeks. WFT’s defense is currently rostered in 25.7% of ESPN fantasy leagues.