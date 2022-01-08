How the Chiefs can clinch AFC’s No. 1 seed in Week 18

The NFL wraps up the regular season this weekend with Week 18, and the Kansas City Chiefs road game against the Denver Broncos has been given a spotlight. The game was moved from Sunday to Saturday and will air in a solo time slot on ESPN and ABC at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs are a 10.5-point favorite and -490 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Chiefs are AFC West champions, and with the No. 1 seed still within reach, they are unlikely to rest their starters. Kansas City can clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed and lone first round bye with a win and Titans loss or tie, or a tie and a Titans loss.

Kansas City and Tennessee are currently tied for first in the AFC, but the Titans have the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage. They beat the Chiefs 27-3 in Week 7 to set them up free and clear in the event of a tie.

If the Chiefs beat the Broncos, they’re guaranteed no worse than the No. 2 seed. If the Chiefs lose to the Broncos, they would need significant help to remain No. 2, and otherwise would be looking at either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed. That would include losses or ties by the Bengals, Bills, and Patriots. The Bengals are resting Joe Burrow against the Browns while the Bills and Patriots will both send out their starters with the AFC East title on the line.