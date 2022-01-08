Chiefs vs. Broncos inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday to open Week 18 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. The game was scheduled for Sunday, but was moved to Saturday in its own slot. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN and ABC. The Chiefs are 10.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The official inactives report is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 3 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Broncos have ruled out cornerbacks Ronald Darby (shoulder) and Patrick Surtain (calf). Additionally, cornerback Nate Hairston (illness) and defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle, illness) are both listed as questionable on the final injury report. During the week, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, safety Kareem Jackson, and guard Dalton Risner were all listed on the injury report but have since been moved to injured reserve and thus will not show up as inactive on Sunday.

The Chiefs have ruled out running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee). Nobody else showed up on their final injury report. OT Orlando Brown (calf), LB Anthony Hitchens (knee), DT Derrick Nnadi (shoulder), and CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee) all are dealing with injuries but were full practice participants by Thursday.