Cowboys vs. Eagles inactives: Who is not playing in Week 18

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night to close out the 2021-22 regular season. The game was scheduled for Sunday, but the NFL moved it to Saturday evening for an ESPN/ABC simulcast. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET and the Cowboys are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Cowboys ruled out three players on Saturday they had previously listed as questionable. That group includes CB Trevon Diggs (illness), S Jayron Kearse (hamstring), and RB Tony Pollard (foot). S Donovan Wilson (illness) remains listed as questionable for the game. Related, the team placed OT Tyron Smith, LB Micah Parsons, and CB Anthony Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

The Eagles have ruled out RB Miles Sanders with his hand injury. They have listed OG Landon Dickerson (thumb) and OT Lane Johnson (knee) as questionable for the game. They have a much busier COVID-19 group, with their list including RBs Jordan Howard and Boston Scott, OG Nate Herbig, TE Dallas Goedert, DT Fletcher Cox, LBs Genard Avery and Alex Singleton, and CB Avonte Maddox.