College basketball picks: Best bets for Saturday, January 8th

While the calendar for the first big Saturday of 2022 in college basketball has condensed a bit due to COVID-19, there are still plenty of opportunities for your wagering pleasure today. We pick a few good spots below.

Here are some of our favorite college basketball picks and bets to make for Saturday, January 8th. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tennessee vs. LSU Under 134.5

These are not only the top two teams in the country for adjusted defense via KenPom, but the Under is 8-5 in Tennessee games, and 12-2 in LSU games. Sometimes it really is that easy.

Miami +15 at Duke

The stats still haven’t caught up to a Miami team that has won eight straight, and teams heading into Cameron Indoor Stadium rarely if ever lack for motivation. UM struggles on defense, but should get enough three-pointers to fall on the marshmallow rims of Durham to keep this one within 15.

