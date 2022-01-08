NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Saturday, January 8th

There are still 15 Top 25 college basketball games scheduled for action today, as three games have been pushed to the wayside due to COVID-19 before tip-off (Michigan State vs. Michigan, Arizona vs. Arizona State, USC vs. Stanford).

Cameron Indoor Stadium will be a great place to catch the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils against the Miami Hurricanes. The Blue Devils only loss so far is at Ohio State, and they’ve opened the ACC schedule at 2-0 already behind superstar freshman Paolo Banchero. But Miami has won eight straight after a difficult start, including a 4-0 mark to open conference play. But the Canes haven’t left the friendly confines of Coral Gables for an ACC game yet, and will be in for a big test on the road today.

Also on today’s docket the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers are off to Baton Rouge to take on the No. 21 LSU. The Volunteers have the No. 2 defense in the country by KenPom, but face the No. 1 team in that same stat by in the Tigers. Expect plenty of defense in this one.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Saturday, January 8th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 25 College Basketball, Jan. 8 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 12:00 PM #3 Purdue Penn State BTN Purdue -9 139.5 12:00 PM Wichita State #12 Houston CBS Houston -12.5 134 12:00 PM St. John's #16 Providence FS1 PC -3.5 146 12:00 PM UConn #24 Seton Hall FOX Seton Hall -4 139.5 2:00 PM #14 Texas Oklahoma State CBS Texas -2.5 129 2:00 PM #19 Villanova DePaul FS1 VU -7.5 137.5 3:30 PM #15 Alabama Missouri SECN Bama -14 148.5 4:00 PM #6 Kansas #25 Texas Tech ESPN2 KU -4.5 139 5:00 PM #1 Baylor TCU BIG12|ESPN+ Baylor -9.5 142 6:00 PM #11 Iowa State Oklahoma ESPNU OU -6 128 6:00 PM #18 Tennessee #21 LSU ESPN2 LSU -1.5 133.5 8:00 PM Miami #2 Duke ACCN Duke -15 153 8:00 PM #5 UCLA California PAC12 UCLA -8.5 134 8:00 PM Florida #9 Auburn ESPN2 Auburn -7.5 141.5 9:00 PM Pepperdine #4 Gonzaga WCC Sports Gonzaga -29 154.5

