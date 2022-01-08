 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions tees off at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Kapalua Resort in Hawaii. We have a full list of tee times.

By David Fucillo
Cameron Smith of Australia prepares to putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 07, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Cameron Smith leads at -17, and has led each of the first two rounds. He shot a 65 on Thursday and a 64 on Friday. Jon Rahm and Daniel Berger follow him in second place at -14, Patrick Cantlay is at -13, and Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im are at -12.

Smith heads into Saturday as the favorite to win at +190 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rahm follows at +300. Smith is +100 to be leading when round three comes to a close Saturday evening.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday afternoon in Hawaii. Lucas Glover and K.H. Lee tee off at 2:50 p.m. ET. Smith and Rahm tee off at 5:55 p.m. ET. You can watch general tournament coverage from 6 to 10 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additional coverage from PGA Tour Live will be available to ESPN+ subscribers, including featured groups from 3:15 to 6 p.m. ET and featured holes from 6 to 10 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Saturday.

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 3 tee times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
2:50 PM Lucas Glover K.H. Lee
3:00 PM Lucas Herbert Harris English
3:10 PM Abraham Ancer Jason Kokrak
3:20 PM Jordan Spieth Justin Thomas
3:30 PM Tony Finau Phil Mickelson
3:40 PM Billy Horschel Max Homa
3:50 PM Talor Gooch Collin Morikawa
4:00 PM Branden Grace Viktor Hovland
4:10 PM Erik van Rooyen Patrick Reed
4:20 PM Joel Dahmen Garrick Higgo
4:35 PM Cam Davis Kevin Kisner
4:45 PM Matt Jones Bryson DeChambeau
4:55 PM Marc Leishman Brooks Koepka
5:05 PM Xander Schauffele Stewart Cink
5:15 PM Seamus Power Si Woo Kim
5:25 PM Kevin Na Sam Burns
5:35 PM Hideki Matsuyama Sungjae Im
5:45 PM Daniel Berger Patrick Cantlay
5:55 PM Cameron Smith Jon Rahm

