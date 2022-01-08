Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Cameron Smith leads at -17, and has led each of the first two rounds. He shot a 65 on Thursday and a 64 on Friday. Jon Rahm and Daniel Berger follow him in second place at -14, Patrick Cantlay is at -13, and Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im are at -12.

Smith heads into Saturday as the favorite to win at +190 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rahm follows at +300. Smith is +100 to be leading when round three comes to a close Saturday evening.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday afternoon in Hawaii. Lucas Glover and K.H. Lee tee off at 2:50 p.m. ET. Smith and Rahm tee off at 5:55 p.m. ET. You can watch general tournament coverage from 6 to 10 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additional coverage from PGA Tour Live will be available to ESPN+ subscribers, including featured groups from 3:15 to 6 p.m. ET and featured holes from 6 to 10 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Saturday.