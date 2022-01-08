Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Cameron Smith leads at -17, and has led each of the first two rounds. He shot a 65 on Thursday and a 64 on Friday. Jon Rahm and Daniel Berger follow him in second place at -14, Patrick Cantlay is at -13, and Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im are at -12.
Smith heads into Saturday as the favorite to win at +190 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rahm follows at +300. Smith is +100 to be leading when round three comes to a close Saturday evening.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday afternoon in Hawaii. Lucas Glover and K.H. Lee tee off at 2:50 p.m. ET. Smith and Rahm tee off at 5:55 p.m. ET. You can watch general tournament coverage from 6 to 10 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additional coverage from PGA Tour Live will be available to ESPN+ subscribers, including featured groups from 3:15 to 6 p.m. ET and featured holes from 6 to 10 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Saturday.
2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 3 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|2:50 PM
|Lucas Glover
|K.H. Lee
|3:00 PM
|Lucas Herbert
|Harris English
|3:10 PM
|Abraham Ancer
|Jason Kokrak
|3:20 PM
|Jordan Spieth
|Justin Thomas
|3:30 PM
|Tony Finau
|Phil Mickelson
|3:40 PM
|Billy Horschel
|Max Homa
|3:50 PM
|Talor Gooch
|Collin Morikawa
|4:00 PM
|Branden Grace
|Viktor Hovland
|4:10 PM
|Erik van Rooyen
|Patrick Reed
|4:20 PM
|Joel Dahmen
|Garrick Higgo
|4:35 PM
|Cam Davis
|Kevin Kisner
|4:45 PM
|Matt Jones
|Bryson DeChambeau
|4:55 PM
|Marc Leishman
|Brooks Koepka
|5:05 PM
|Xander Schauffele
|Stewart Cink
|5:15 PM
|Seamus Power
|Si Woo Kim
|5:25 PM
|Kevin Na
|Sam Burns
|5:35 PM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Sungjae Im
|5:45 PM
|Daniel Berger
|Patrick Cantlay
|5:55 PM
|Cameron Smith
|Jon Rahm