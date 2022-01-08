 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

The final round of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions tees off at 12:50 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Kapaula Resort in Hawaii. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Jon Rahm of Spain tees off on the 18th hole during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the Plantation Course at Kapalua on January 8, 2022 in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii. Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The final round of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions sees Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith dueling in what appears to be a two-man race to win the first PGA Tour event of the new calendar year.

Rahm and Smith are deadlocked at -26 after 54 holes, making a mockery of the Kapalua Plantation Course in Maui. While Smith has done it with consistency by posting rounds of 65, 64, and 64, Rahm went extra low on Saturday with a 61 to go with a pair of 66’s on Thursday and Friday on the unusual Par 73 layout.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have Rahm as the big favorite at -175 to take home the tournament trophy. Smith is +160, and the closest other golfer by the books is Daniel Berger, who is +5000 to win from his -21 position.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. NBC will host general coverage of the tournament from 4 to 6 p.m. ET, and then coverage will continue from 6 to 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live will air additional coverage for ESPN+ subscribers, including featured groups from 1:30 to 4 p.m. ET and featured holes from 4 to 8 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday.

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 4 tee times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
12:50 PM Lucas Glover Jason Kokrak
1:00 PM Abraham Ancer Branden Grace
1:10 PM Viktor Hovland K.H. Lee
1:20 PM Phil Mickelson Harris English
1:30 PM Billy Horschel Lucas Herbert
1:40 PM Tony Finau Brooks Koepka
1:50 PM Erik van Rooyen Jordan Spieth
2:00 PM Joel Dahmen Garrick Higgo
2:10 PM Seamus Power Si Woo Kim
2:20 PM Talor Gooch Collin Morikawa
2:35 PM Xander Schauffele Sam Burns
2:45 PM Patrick Reed Bryson DeChambeau
2:55 PM Kevin Na Max Homa
3:05 PM Kevin Kisner Stewart Cink
3:15 PM Hideki Matsuyama Cam Davis
3:25 PM Marc Leishman Justin Thomas
3:35 PM Sungjae Im Patrick Cantlay
3:45 PM Daniel Berger Matt Jones
3:55 PM Cameron Smith Jon Rahm

More From DraftKings Nation