Full list of tee times for final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

The final round of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions sees Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith dueling in what appears to be a two-man race to win the first PGA Tour event of the new calendar year.

Rahm and Smith are deadlocked at -26 after 54 holes, making a mockery of the Kapalua Plantation Course in Maui. While Smith has done it with consistency by posting rounds of 65, 64, and 64, Rahm went extra low on Saturday with a 61 to go with a pair of 66’s on Thursday and Friday on the unusual Par 73 layout.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have Rahm as the big favorite at -175 to take home the tournament trophy. Smith is +160, and the closest other golfer by the books is Daniel Berger, who is +5000 to win from his -21 position.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. NBC will host general coverage of the tournament from 4 to 6 p.m. ET, and then coverage will continue from 6 to 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live will air additional coverage for ESPN+ subscribers, including featured groups from 1:30 to 4 p.m. ET and featured holes from 4 to 8 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday.