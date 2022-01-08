Gardner Minshew start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles have sewn up their playoff berth this season. That means the staters aren’t likely to see much, if any, playing time in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. That could make backup quarterback Gardner Minshew an attractive option in fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles QB Gardner Minshew

Minshew hasn’t thrown a pass in a game since Week 13, and he did a decent job in that one filling in for an injured Jalen Hurts. The backup completed 20 of 25 passes for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns. However, that was against the Jets, not exactly the toughest opponent.

The Cowboys do, kind of, actually have something to play for this week; a win would give them a chance at the second seed in the NFC (along with some unlikely losses elsewhere.) Over their last four games, Dallas has picked off opposing passers five times, while allowing just six touchdowns in that span. Add in the fact that Minshew could be passing to backups, it’s probably best to leave him out of lineups this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Gardner Minshew.