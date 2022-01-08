Boston Scott start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

After what he did last week, it’s hard not to look at Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott as an obvious must-start player this week in fantasy football lineups. And he is, except that there are a few complicating factors you’ll need to keep an eye on ahead of this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Boston Scott

Scott carried the ball 14 times for 47 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week. He also caught four passes for 39 yards. That was his third touchdown in two weeks. But he landed on the COVID list on Monday. He could still be cleared in time to play. However, the Eagles have already locked up their playoff seed and this week’s outcome won’t change that, which means they could rest their starters. Scott isn’t usually a starter, but with Jordan Howard also on the COVID list and Miles Sanders still out, he could play. Unless he doesn’t, in which case they’d go with Kenneth Gainwell in the backfield.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s probably wise to hedge this week and go with Gainwell, but keep an eye on reports out of Philadelphia. If Scott gets cleared, he’s worth a start.