Jordan Howard start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard is one of many players who landed on the team’s COVID list this week. He could still be cleared in time to play their Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys. As far as fantasy football lineups go, there are a couple of things to consider in Howard’s case.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Jordan Howard

Last week, Howard was the second chair to Boston Scott. He was dealing with a stinger prior to that game, which caused the team to limit his workload. He finished with 26 yards on 11 carries against the Washington Football Team.

Beyond his COVID status, we still don’t know how his neck is doing and whether or not he’d be taking a backseat to Scott again this week. Oh, Scott is also on the COVID list. If both of those players are out this week, look for Kenneth Gainwell to get a lot of work, making him a solid fantasy option.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s probably best to avoid Jordan Howard this week.