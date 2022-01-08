DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has cooled off a little bit lately, making him a tougher fantasy football lineup decision than he used to be. So what about this week when the Eagles wrap up the regular season with a game against the Dallas Cowboys?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Smith caught three passes on six targets last week for a total of 54 yards. He had 80 the week before against the Giants, but that was his best game since Week 9. He did manage to score against the Giants too, his only touchdown since Week 10.

The issue is that the Eagles are running it more and more, and winning. Dallas has been pretty good against opposing receivers lately, giving up just three touchdowns to the position in their last four games. Another factor to consider here is that the Eagles could be resting their starters with the team’s playoff spot secured.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I’d probably look elsewhere for receiver help, and leave Smith on the bench given the uncertainty of Smith’s playing time for Week 18.