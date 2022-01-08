Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Once again, tight end Dallas Goedert led the Philadelphia Eagles in receiving last week. It’s becoming a regular thing. It also makes him one of the better tight ends to have in your fantasy football lineup. But this week there are a couple of complicating factors to keep an eye on.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert caught six passes on seven targets for 71 yards last week. In his last four outings, he’s broken the 100-yard mark twice. The Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys this week in the regular-season finale, a team that’s just middle of the pack when it comes to defending tight ends.

However, Goedert is one of a long list of Eagles players who landed on the COVID list this week. He could still be cleared in time to play this weekend, but that raises the question of whether or not he will play and how much. The Eagles have their playoff invitation all locked up, so there’s not a huge incentive to give their starters a lot of playing time. Keep an eye on how they plan to handle that before making a decision on Goedert.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

All things being normal, Goedert is most weeks a start. However, he’s not a lock to clear COVID protocols (though he has a chance to) and the team looks less inclined to play its starters to keep them rested for the playoffs. Leave him on the bench.