Cowboys vs. Eagles game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

In the second game of a doubleheader on ESPN/ABC Saturday night, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will wrap up the regular season finale at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys (11-5) had their five-game winning streak snapped last week in a 25-22 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Eagles are riding a four-game winning streak after they defeated the Washington Football Team 20-16 on the road. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cowboys-Eagles matchup in Week 18 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 18 odds

Spread: Cowboys -5.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -225, Eagles +185

Our picks for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Pick against the spread: Eagles +5.5

Even though both of these teams do not have much to play for in terms of the playoffs, they each still want to win the regular season finale Saturday night. Dallas will be missing three key players in Micah Parsons, Anthony Brown, and Tyron Smith, who were all placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

The Cowboys are 6-2 this season away from Jerry World and have won three-straight games on the road by an average of 10.6 points per game. It will be interesting to see how long the Cowboys play their starters with Super Wildcard Weekend coming up next week. Dallas is 4-1 ATS in their last five games and 4-0 ATS as road favorite this season. They are also 5-0 ATS in the NFC East.

The Eagles are also dealing with their own COVID-19 situation involving multiple starters on both sides of the ball. Philadelphia HC Nick Sirianni has not made a clear statement on what the plan will be for the starters, but they do want to win the game. The Eagles are 1-2 ATS as home underdogs, but 3-3-1 ATS at home this season. It’s hard to get a gauge on this game, but with the way that Eagles have played lately, they can keep it close.

Over/under: Under 42.5

When these two teams played back in Week 3, the total points scored were 62 in a 41-21 blowout win by Dallas. I don’t think we see that 60-plus points scored on Saturday as the Cowboys’ defense is giving up 16.4 points per game in their last five games. Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s defense is only allowing 14.8 points per game over that time.

Preferred player prop: coming soon

