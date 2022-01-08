Packers vs. Lions game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

The Week 18 NFL slate will bring us to Ford Field for an NFC North as the Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers. The Packers (13-3) have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC while the Lions (2-13-1) are still in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Packers-Lions matchup in Week 18 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Lions Week 18 odds

Spread: Packers -3.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Packers -180, Lions +155

Our picks for Packers vs. Lions

Pick against the spread: Packers -3.5

Green Bay has already locked everything up for the playoffs and have effectively nothing to play for this week. Conventional wisdom would suggest that the starters will be rested this week but head coach Matt LeFleur has insisted that they will play this week, although it’s not clear for how long.

The popular play will be to take the Lions to cover in this situation but the Packers have the capability to establish a cushion and maintain it, even if Aaron Rodgers and company are pulled at halftime. Take the points with the Pack.

Over/under: Under 45

These are already two under-friendly teams and with the Packers most likely taking their starters out in this one, it will most likely be a low-scoring affair. Lean into the under.

Preferred player prop: coming soon

