Colts vs. Jaguars game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

Week 18 will bring us an AFC South battle with implications as the Indianapolis Colts travel down to Duval County to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts (9-7) need a win here to secure one of the final AFC Wild Card spots while that would simultaneously secure the Jaguars (2-14) the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft for the second year in a row. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Colts-Jaguars matchup in Week 18 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Jaguars Week 18 odds

Spread: Colts -15

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Colts -1000, Jaguars +650

Our picks for Colts vs. Jaguars

Pick against the spread: Colts -15

The Colts are 10-6 against the spread this season and are playing with a purpose to get into the postseason. They should easily dispatch of the hapless Jaguars in front of a stadium full of Jacksonville fans donning clown masks. Lay it with Indy.

Over/under: Over 44

Jacksonville should offer enough a few token touchdowns to add to the over here. With the Jags have played all season long, Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis offense could very well tip the over by themselves.

Preferred player prop: Jonathan Taylor OVER 114.5 rushing yards

The Colts are needing a victory to secure a playoff berth and they can’t afford to rest their starters. Taylor is one of the, if not the, best players in the league and he hasn’t shown signs of slowing down. When these two teams met in Week 10, Taylor had 116 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Look for Taylor to hit the over in this one too.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.